× Virginia man arrested for sex crimes involving a 14-year-old girl

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. – A 27-year-old man has been arrested for sex crimes involving a 14-year-old girl.

“On July 17, 2019, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office ICAC (Internet Crimes Against Children) Agent, Lt. Becky Jones, received a Cyber Tip regarding a possible inappropriate relationship between a 26-year-old male and a 14-year-old female,” said an Orange County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

After an investigation, Lt. Jones brought the case before the Grand Jury on September 23.

Ronald Lee Bowers Jr. was arrested on October 1 on three counts of carnal knowledge with a child, four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and one count of distribution of marijuana.

Bowers is being held at Central Virginia Regional Jail without bond.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.