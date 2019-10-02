Prince George County home with residents inside sprayed with bullets

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after an occupied Prince George County home was sprayed with nearly a dozen bullets Tuesday night.

Police responded to the 12000 block of Johnson Road for a disturbance involving shots fired at approximately 10:50 p.m.

An investigation revealed that an unknown suspect(s) fired “numerous bullets” into a home that had residents inside. No one was injured in this incident.

Police say officers recovered approximately 11 cartridge cases from the scene.

Prince George County Detectives are actively investigating the shooting and are asking anyone with information to call the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 733-2777. You can also send your tip using the P3tips app.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.