Police: Man hospitalized following Richmond shooting

Posted 11:26 pm, October 2, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investgating after a man was shot in Richmond Wednesday evening.

Around 9:30 pm, officers received a call about a possible shooting in the 1600 block of Hull St.

Responding officers located a 55-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries for medical treatment.

No suspect description is available at this time, and the investigation is on-going. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000, or they may visit http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.