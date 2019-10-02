× Police: Man hospitalized following Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investgating after a man was shot in Richmond Wednesday evening.

Around 9:30 pm, officers received a call about a possible shooting in the 1600 block of Hull St.

Responding officers located a 55-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries for medical treatment.

No suspect description is available at this time, and the investigation is on-going. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000, or they may visit http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.