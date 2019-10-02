Microsoft unveils new laptop, tablet and AirPods rival

Microsoft took direct aim at Apple during its annual Surface event in New York on Wednesday.

The company unveiled its new Surface Earbuds, wireless earbuds that are clearly intended as a rival offering to Apple’s AirPods. Earbuds will work with Microsoft Office products and boast a full day of battery life, according to the company.

The product will be available later this year for $249, or slightly more than the $199 Apple charges for AirPods with a wireless charging case.

At the event, Microsoft also introduced the Surface Pro 7, an updated tablet with USB-C and deeper integration with Microsoft Office, and a new laptop. The Surface Laptop 3, which instantly turns on when you open it and comes in an aluminum finish that’s the color of “sandstone.”

Panos Panay, Microsoft’s chief product officer, said the new laptop is “three times more powerful” than Apple’s MacBook Air. A 13-inch model will start at $999 and a 15-inch model will start at $1,199. The tablet starts at $749.

The laptops and tablet will be available starting on October 22.

The company is expected to show off a wide range of new products at the event. The most anticipated device is a dual-screen Surface. It’s expected to fold down the middle and open up for more screen space to watch shows and play games.

It’d be an effort similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Fold, which was delayed because some test devices broke too easily. Some Microsoft fans may remember the Courier, a two-screen tablet concept that pre-dated the iPad. (Former CEO Steve Ballmer famously killed that device).