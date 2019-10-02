× Maymont Nature Center closing temporarily for $2.3 million renovation project

RICHMOND, Va. – More than $2 million of enhancements are on the way for The Maymont Nature Center, but that means the center will be temporarily closed for renovations.

Beginning November 1, the Robins Nature & Visitor Center at Maymont will close for its first renovations since its completion in 1999.

The 29,000-square-foot Nature Center is expected to re-open in early spring 2020.

Maymont officials said the $2.3 million project will enhance the guest experience by adding a 34-foot-tall active sculpture for children, engaging educational exhibits, fun interactive learning technology, an area for exploration and discovery for preschoolers, and a remodeled lobby with additional guest amenities.

“The renovated Nature Center will use engaging experiences to teach guests about James River wildlife, plants and habitat diversity and inspire a deeper appreciation for this amazing natural resource,” said Krista Weatherford, Maymont Director of Programming and Community Engagement. “With interactive activities based on the Virginia Standards of Learning (SOLs), the new exhibits will provide great learning tools for school visits, summer camps and guests eager to explore all aspects of our neighboring waterway.”

During the renovations, fish, turtles, otter, and other animals that live at the Nature Center will be housed off-exhibit at Maymont until the center reopens. Officials say renovations will include upgraded habitats for the animals with new lighting and heating systems and better visibility for guests.

Maymont guests can still access the estate and park through an entry gate on the west side of the Nature Center.