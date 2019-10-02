Officers cuff suspect less than 24 hours after Richmond bank robbery

RICHMOND, Va. -- Authorities credited the public with helping officers cuff a suspect less than 24 hours after a Richmond bank was robbed.

"We received a number of tips from the community and used those to identify the suspect," Richmond Police officials said Wednesday. "The information was broadcast to RPD officers."

Richmond Police said 26-year-old Marcus D. Griffis robbed the Suntrust Bank on Forest Hill Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Griffis passed a note to a teller around  4:15 p.m. and left with an undisclosed amount of money, according to police.

Marcus D. Griffis

Officials said Second Precinct officers spotted Griffis near Broad Rock Road and arrested around 9 a.m.

Griffis was charged with robbery.

 

