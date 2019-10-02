× Island Shrimp Co. gives back to the Bahamas

RICHMOND, Va. – Local restaurant group HOUSEpitality Family celebrated the opening of its newest concept, Island Shrimp Co., at Chesterfield Towne Center, last month. The restaurant offers flavors from tropical port cities for a port-to-plate experience. Chef TJ Borawski of Island Shrimp Co. is here sharing their recipe for Conch Fritters, a staple in food in the Bahamas! The restaurant is donating all proceeds from the sales of conch fritters for the first month after opening help those recovering from Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.