Hundreds of Richmond kids participate in International Walk to School Day

RICHMOND, Va. -- On Wednesday morning, Chimborazo Elementary school students filled the streets as they walked to school together.

The occasion was in celebration of International Walk to School Day which was created back in 1997. The initiative has gotten many kids moving over the years.

It was a fun activity that had nine-year-old Aubrey Valentine and her mom excited to start the school day on the right foot.

"Having her out here interacting with other kids and just being apart of something simple put a smile on her face and seeing her smile made me feel good," said Ronda Valentine.

Across the country and in Central Virginia, hundreds of kids participated in different activities like the walking school bus. Where kids meet at remote locations and walk to school together. It's an initiative Greater Richmond Fit for Kids has been apart of for years.

"I think there is just a calming aspect to it. Instead of riding the bus which can kinda be crazy or getting dropped off in a hurry they get to move their bodies and get that energy out first thing in the morning," said Katie Daniel, Program Manager For Fit For Kids. "We’re here to help the community live a healthier life so we want the parents to know that we’re here to help them in any way we can."

And with the help of others in the community, anything can be achieved in helping to set up the next generation to head in the right direction.

“If other parents can do that I really encourage them to get out there and do it,” said Ronda Valentine.