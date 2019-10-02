Couple escapes Chesterfield house fire, family puppy missing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Chesterfield County firefighter was treated for overexertion as crews worked to extinguish a house fire. Two other firefighters were treated for smoke inhalation as firefighters fought the house fire along the 6800 block of Hickory Road just before midnight Tuesday.

Two adults and one dog were able to escape the flames, but the family's 11-week-old puppy remains missing.

None of the firefighters' injuries were deemed life threatening.

This is a developing story.