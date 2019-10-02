× Goochland Cares

RICHMOND, VA – While pockets of Goochland County are financially stable, almost 10% (over 2100 households) struggle each week and every month to get basic needs met. Goochland Cares serves low-income and uninsured Goochland residents addressing issues around Health, Hunger, Shelter, and Safety through 12 programs. Director of Development, Adair Roper, talks with Jessica Noll about the work being delivered in our community and an upcoming signature event – ‘Building Bridges of Hope’ on October 16, 2019.