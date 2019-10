× Child in critical condition after falling from third-story railing at apartment complex

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A child was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition after falling from a third-story railing at a Prince George County apartment complex.

Police responded around 3 p.m. Wednesday to a call for a child falling at Owens Way Apartments.

The child was airlifted to VCU Medical Center where they are in critical condition.

This is a developing story.