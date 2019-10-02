× Breakthrough Brew & Wine Fest

RICHMOND, Va.– Breakthrough Brew & Wine Fest, Saturday, October 5, 11am – 5pm at Pamplin Historical Park, 6125 Boydton Plank Road, Petersburg.

The event takes place in Park’s Freedom Garden, enjoy beer, wine, live music and more. Tasting tickets are $25.00 in advance and $30.00 at the gate. Non-tasting tickets are available at the regular Park admission price and all tickets include admission to the Park and the festival. Tickets are available for purchase online at www.eventbrite.com and in person at the Park.

Each ticket includes five beer tastings and five wine tastings, along with a collectible beer cup and special event wine glass to take home. Full servings of beer and wine can be purchased for $5.00 each. A valid photo identification is required upon entry, for proof of age to consume alcohol which is 21 years of age. Attendees are welcome to bring chairs and blankets but, coolers and tents are not allowed at the festival. For more information visit https://pamplinpark.org/event/breakthrough-brew-wine-fest-2/