This old Arby’s is coming down on Broad Street and now we know what’s going up

Posted 9:14 am, October 2, 2019, by , Updated at 11:01AM, October 2, 2019

The long-standing Arby’s at 5900 W. Broad St. would be razed as part of eight parcels being considered for a proposed Wawa fueling station. (Photos by J. Elias O’Neal)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Arby’s might have the meats, but Wawa soon will have some of the fast food joint’s Richmond real estate.

The gas station and convenience store giant has filed preliminary plans to build a new location on the site of the longtime Arby’s restaurant at 5900 W. Broad St.

In addition to the Arby’s, several other structures on the site would be razed to make way for the proposed Wawa, including commercial buildings at 5906 and 5910 W. Broad St., and two office buildings at 2102 and 2104 Bremo Road.

