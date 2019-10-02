Another record high is broken for Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond tied a record high on Saturday and broke a record high on Sunday. A cold front passed and brought cooler weather for Monday into Tuesday.

Heat will soar across the area Wednesday. Highs will reach at least the low to mid 90s, with some areas hitting the upper 90s. Humidity levels will make it feel near or above 100 degrees. The Richmond record high for Wednesday is 91.

Thursday will be another hot day for much of the area with highs well into the 90s. The Richmond record is 94 from 1919. A backdoor cold front will try to push southward through the state, making northern Virginia and coastal areas cooler.

A different and stronger cold front will bring much cooler weather for Friday into the weekend.

Daybreak lows Saturday morning will feel about 50-60 degrees cooler compared to Wednesday afternoon. Outlying areas will be near 40.

Highs Saturday will range from the mid 60s to the lower 70s.

Highs will be back to around 80 on Sunday and Monday, but another shot of cool air is expected mid-week.

