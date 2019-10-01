💍 Virginia deputy stunned with surprise proposal from firefighter boyfriend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – A Loudoun County deputy received the surprise of a lifetime this weekend while responding to what she thought was a call to assist Loudoun County Fire and Rescue.

LCSO Deputy First Class Christina Evans arrived on scene with no idea that her boyfriend, Assistant Fire Marshal John Bolland, was in a fire truck waiting to propose.

Wearing full gear, Bolland stepped out of the fire truck, got down on one knee, and asked for Evan’s hand in marriage.

The proposal was complete with a banner on the side of the fire truck that read “Christina Mari Evans will you marry me?”

She said yes!