× This year’s trending holiday games and gadgets

RICHMOND, Va. – Even though Christmas is 85 days away, it will be here before you know it! It’s never too early to start thinking about gift ideas for the upcoming holidays. Joining us LIVE via satellite is Marc Saltzman, Tech Journalist for Tic Toc Tech, has his finger on the pulse of what’s hot and happening in the world of technology for holiday games and gadgets.