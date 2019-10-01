REAL ID with star required to fly beginning October 2020

RICHMOND, Va. – The one-year countdown has begun for Virginia residents to get a star on their driver’s license, indicating that it is a REAL ID.

Beginning October 1, 2020, Virginia residents who want to board an airplane will need a REAL ID or will need another form of approved identification to board their flight or enter a secure federal facility.

Virginia’s REAL ID driver’s licenses and identification cards have a small star in the upper right corner to indicate that it meets new federal regulations that establish minimum security standards.

Virginia residents have the option to upgrade to a REAL ID-compliant license or stick with a standard driver’s license when they get a new license at DMV.

There is a one-time $10 REAL ID surcharge in addition to standard fees to get the new license.

However, a standard credential—without the star—will not be valid to board a flight or to access secure federal facilities, including military bases and some federal offices. The standard credential will display the words “Federal Limits Apply” instead of the REAL ID star.

On October 1, 2020, individuals who are unable to verify their identity will not be permitted to enter the TSA checkpoint and will not be allowed to fly.

For more information and details about how to obtain a REAL ID driver’s license or identification card in Virginia, visit the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles web site.