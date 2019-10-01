× Police identify man wanted in Chesterfield home burglary

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police have identified the man accused of kicking in a door during a home burglary in Chesterfield County last week.

At about 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 23, police responded to a residence in the 2500 block of Lancers Boulevard for a reported burglary.

Investigators say 54-year-old Leroy Jones Jr. rang the doorbell several times before kicking in the back door of the home. A girl inside the home called police after seeing a man behaving suspiciously outside.

Police say officers arrived shortly after Jones forced entry. Jones fled the home without taking anything.

An investigation identified Jones as the suspect in the crime. Police have obtained a warrant for Jones for breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony in relation to the incident.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.