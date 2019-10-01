× 10+ vehicles crash on I-95

PETERSBURG, Va. — Ten to 12 vehicles were involved in a crash Tuesday morning along Interstate 95 north near the I-95/I-85 split in Petersburg, according to Virginia State Police.

No information has been released about the cause of the crash nor extent of any injuries.

The northbound left shoulder, left lane, and center lane were closed as of 7:30 a.m., according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. Traffic was backed up one mile.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

