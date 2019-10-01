× Investigation underway after ‘possible data breach’ at Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services

RICHMOND, Va. — A possible data breach is under investigation at the State Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.

The personal information of people applying for aid through the “Individual and Family Support Program” was exposed Tuesday, according to a press release by the agency.

“DBHDS has contacted IFSP Families to let them know the site is down and will send additional messages when we are certain the site is working properly. We will contact applicants whose information may have been exposed as soon as possible to discuss next steps,” the agency said.

DBHDS helps provide resources to people and families with developmental disabilities.

The website has since been taken down.