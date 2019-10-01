Man arrested in Petersburg Wells Fargo bank robbery

PETERSBURG, Va. – Police have arrested a man accused of robbing a Wells Fargo bank in Petersburg on Monday afternoon.

Police responded to the Wells Fargo in the 3000 block of S. Crater Road at approximately 2:30 p.m.

At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black FILA ball cap, a blue Nike jacket, black pants, and black low-top Nike shoes.

Edward Chaney Jr. was taken into custody at approximately 12:41 early Tuesday morning.

Chaney is incarcerated and awaiting a court appearance.

If you have any additional information that could help detectives, call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.