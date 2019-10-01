× Kick off Fall with the Break Through Brew & Wine Fest at Pamplin Historical Park

RICHMOND, Va. – October is the month to enjoy Pamplin Historical Park kicking off the month with the Break Through Brew & Wine Fest! Martha Burton, Director of Tourism, for Petersburg Area Regional Tourism is here to share all about this wonderful event and all that Pamplin Historical Park has to offer all year long. The Break Through Brew & Wine Fest is coming up Saturday, October 5th from 11am – 5pm located at 6125 Boydton Plank Road in Petersburg. For more information and tickets visit www.petersburgarea.org or give them a call at 804-661-1666.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PETERSBURG AREA REGIONAL TOURISM}