× Where you can get a free flu shot in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Henrico Health Department will hold two clinics in October where people can get a free flu shot.

Monday, October 7

1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Health Department East Clinic

1400 N. Laburnum Ave.

Wednesday, October 23

11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mount Vernon Adult Education Center

7850 Carousel Lane.

“Both events are open to the public and available to everyone ages six months and older. Parents must accompany minors,” a spokesperson said. “Flu shots will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Individuals ages 65 and older are advised that the shots will not be a high-dosage vaccine.”

Love trying new restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!

