Do you know this man who robbed a Richmond bank?

Posted 8:46 pm, October 1, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police are asking the public’s help in identifying the man who robbed a Forest Hill bank Tuesday afternoon.

Around  4:15 p.m., officers responded to the Suntrust Bank at 4708 Forest Hill Avenue for a report of a bank robbery.

The suspect passed a note to a teller and left with an undisclosed amount of money, according to police.

He is described as a black man, approximately 17-25 years old, 5’ 7”-5’ 8”, and 140 pounds.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about the identity of this suspect to call Third Precinct Detective J. Ronan at (804) 646-1951 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or online at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

