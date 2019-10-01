Chicken Salad Chick to open in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Chicken Salad Chick will open its first Richmond-area location on Wednesday, October 2. The “southern-inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant” is located in the Westpark shopping center, near Publix, at the corner of West Broad Street and Pemberton Road.

“Introducing a new restaurant concept to a foodie town like Richmond is exciting, as there is a certain level of curiosity, anticipation and eagerness that brews amongst residents,” co-owner Tim Collins said. “My family and I have a passion for good food and great company, which is why we are proud to be opening a Chicken Salad Chick in Richmond.”

https://www.facebook.com/chickensaladchickrichmondwestpark/

The Collins family also opened Stevi B’s Pizza Buffet location in Mechanicsville. A second Chicken Salad Chick is planned for the Mechanicsville area next year.

Chicken Salad Chick serves chicken salad, sandwiches, side salads, soups, and desserts in 130 location spread across 16 states.

The restaurant will be open Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Love trying new restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!

