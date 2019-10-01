Chesterfield Schools announces partnership to provide free SAT testing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield County Schools announced a partnership Tuesday morning to give all students the opportunity to prepare for college through SAT testing.

The partnership between Chesterfield County Schools and the College Board will mean nearly 4,600 juniors attending Chesterfield Schools will not only be able to take the SAT test during school hours, but they will be able to do it for free.

In an announcement made at Meadowbrook High School, Superintendent Dr. Merv Daugherty said this will make Chesterfield County Schools the largest school division in Virginia to offer the SAT to every student for free on a school day.

He said the goal is to focus on equity, and to eliminate the cost and transportation barriers some students face when it comes to taking the tests.

The Principal of Meadowbrook, Dr. Marci Terry, said the new partnership will greatly impact her students as well.

"Last school year we had about 160 students out of out 356 Senior Class take the SAT," said Terry. "So, when we think about this year's class, which is roughly about 400, to know that all of them, the rising senior class, will have that opportunity -- it’s mind-boggling. But it’s also exciting at the same time -- to know that this opportunity will be available to them and that they will be able to dream even bigger than what they’re already imagining."

School leaders say in addition to juniors taking the SAT for free, schools will also provide the PSAT for free for grades 8 through 11 as well.

The SAT tests will be given out on March 25, 2020.