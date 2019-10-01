× Chef Andre

RICHMOND, Va. – If you’re looking for a new recipe that doesn’t feature chicken, pork, or beef our next guest has a delicious fall-inspired creation you can try at home. Richmond Chef, Andre Smith, is back in the Virginia This Morning Kitchen with is Rosemary Pear Glazed Lamb Chops.

Rosemary Pear Glazed Lamb Chops

Servings: 4 – 5 servings

Prep Time: 24 hours 30 minutes (Includes Marinating Time)

Cooking Time: 15-20 minutes

2 Lamb Racks (1 to 1 ½ pounds) Frenched

2 sprigs of fresh rosemary

1 sprig fresh mint

1 cup grapeseed oil

2 cups 100% pear juice

1 each Asian pear (sliced and sautéed)

1 each medium white onion (diced and sautéed)

2 tbsp cornstarch to thicken glaze

Salt & pepper to taste

Place both lamb racks into a rectangle medium size baking dish. Season both sides of the lamb racks with salt and pepper. In a small bowl combine fresh rosemary, fresh mint, 1 cup of pear juice, and whisk in ½ cup of grapeseed oil. Pour marinade over both lamb racks. Cover the dish and refrigerate for 24 hours, flip both lamb racks halfway through the marinating stage (12 hours). Heat a large skillet on med-hi heat. Pour in grapeseed oil. Sear both lamb racks on each side until racks are golden brown. Place lamb racks into the oven for 10-15 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 135 F Remove lamb racks from the oven and rest on a plate. With the juices from the pan add the remaining pear juice, sliced pears, and white onions. Bring pan to a simmer and thicken using cornstarch. Season glaze to your liking. Cut lamb racks and place lamb chops onto a dinner plate. Lastly pour the glaze over the lamb chops and enjoy!