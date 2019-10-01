Beds for Kids

RICHMOND, Va. – The local non-profit organization, Bridging RVA, hosts several events during the year to give back to the community. One Annual project “150 Beds for 150 Kids” has made a great impact over the years. Executive Director of Bridging RVA, Lee Ann Sawyer, along with Board Member, Ginger O’Neil share how lack of good night’s sleep can affect a child’s long-term mental and physical well-being. “150 Bed for 150 Kids” intiative happens Saturday, October 26th from 8:30am – 2pm at Regency Mall. To find out how you can be a part of this wonderful event visit online at www.bridgingrva.com or call 804-496-1594

