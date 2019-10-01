Sen. Glen Sturtevant hopes to improve education for teachers, students, and families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia State Senator Glen Sturtevant (R - District 10) appeared on CBS 6 at 7 p.m. to discuss the campaign and 2019 election.

Sturtevant, whose district touches western Richmond, Chesterfield, and Powhatan, spoke about the importance of properly funding education by paying teacher what they're worth. He also discussed his interest in reforming SOL testing and helping families pay for higher education.

Sturtevant was first elected to the Virginia State Senate in 2015. He faces Democrat Ghazala Hashmi in the upcoming November election.

