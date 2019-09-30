× The Richmond Symphony presents Autumn Allegro: An Evening of Note

RICHMOND, Va. – The Richmond Symphony League is honored to continue their support for the innovative and engaging outreach programs of The Richmond Symphony. Co-Chairs, Arlene Cahill and Cheryl Keller are here to share more about the upcoming Autumn Allegro: An Evening of Note event coming up in October. Several events throughout the year help to raise funds for the The Richmond Symphony to increase awareness and knowledge of music and the impact it can have on a child’s life. The Autumn Allegro: An Evening of Note takes place on Saturday, October 19th from 6-10pm at the Richmond Country Club. Our own Bill Bevins will be Master of Ceremonies! For tickets and more information visit them online at www.rsol.org.

