The Junior League of Richmond hosts the 14th Annual Touch-A-Truck event

Posted 12:24 pm, September 30, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. – Bring out the whole family for the Annual Touch-A-Truck Event hosted by the Junior League of Richmond. The event features 60 different type of trucks including heavy equipment machinery, roadway work trucks, and even a helicopter! Allison Duffy and Ashley Allen share all about the activities taking place at this year’s event and how it impacts the organizations across the community. The 14th Annual Touch-A-Truck is Saturday, October 19th from 10am – 3pm at Richmond Raceway. This is a rain or shine event. For more information give them a call at 804-643-4886 or visit them online at www.richmondtouchatruck.org and on social media @jlrichmondva

 

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE JUNIOR LEAGUE OF RICHMOND}

