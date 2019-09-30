Saving the oysters, one shell at a time

RICHMOND, VA. – The Virginia Oyster Shell Recycling Program is excited to present the Annual “Shell Raisers Shindig”. You’ll have the chance to enjoy delicious goods, including oysters from eight of Virginia’s oyster regions. Here to tell us more about the event is Director, Todd Janeski. The “Shell Raisers Shin Dig” happens Sunday, October 20th from 2-5pm at Libbie Mill – Midtown. For tickets and more information visit www.shell-raisershindig.weebly.com

