Police seeking to identify man who robbed Petersburg Wells Fargo

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Police are asking for the public's help in looking for the man they say robbed a Petersburg bank Monday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., police responded to the Wells Fargo on the 3000 block of Crater Road in Petersburg.

The suspect is described as a black man around 6'1'' and 230-240 lbs, between 30-40 years old.

At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black FILA ball cap, a blue Nike jacket, black pants, and black low-top Nike shoes.

Police believe he fled the scene in a dark-colored vehicle.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.