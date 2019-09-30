Organic Krush goes organic in Short Pump

SHORT PUMP, Va. — A new organic option has sprouted up in Short Pump. Organic Krush Lifestyle Eatery opened its first Virginia location in the Short Pump Crossing Shopping Center at West Broad Street and Pump Road.

The restaurant was created by two moms who said they were frustrated by the lack of healthy, good tasting food options they discovered while traveling with their children.

“[The] chicken was rubbery and had hormones, we were frustrated. The next day we went into an empty commercial space to scout a location for this healthy concept,” co-owner Michelle Walrath said.

Walrath, a University of Richmond graduate, and Fran Paniccia opened their first Organic Krush location four years ago in Woodbury, New York.

“When we decided to open our first store, we didn’t realize how big this project was — to be in so many categories — a lifestyle eatery,” Walrath said. “It was for our own good that we were not restauranteurs because by the time we realized how extensive executing this concept would be, we were so far in, that we just kept going. We can’t think of another restaurant that offers this spectrum.”

So what kind of food does Organic Krush serve?

In a note to the media, Organic Krush highlighted its:

Breakfast All Day

Classic and Build Your Own Organic Meals in a bowl, salad, taco or wrap

Gluten Free Bakery

Soup and Bone Broth

Kids Menu

Smoothies

Acai Bowls

Cold Press Juices

Cleanses

Meal Plans

Organic Beverages and Snacks.

Organic Krush held its grand opening celebration September 27. The restaurant opened to the public Saturday, September 28.

Organic Krush is open from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. on weekends.

A second Richmond-area location is already in the works for 2020.

