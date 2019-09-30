New Zealand man who broke into home of 14-year-old Goochland girl now facing additional charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- The man who was shot outside of a Goochland home after traveling from New Zealand to attempt to break into the home of a 14-year-old girl who he met online is now facing additional charges.

This week, a grand jury indicted 25-year-old Troy Skinner on 11 charges including nine counts of producing child pornography and multiple kidnapping charges.

In June 2018, Skinner traveled from his home in New Zealand to Goochland County to attempt to meet a 14-year-old after the two chatted online using Discord, a service popular among gamers.

But after three or four months of conversation, the girl attempted to end their communication.

Despite her attempts to stop communication, police say Skinner continued to try to communicate with her, eventually taking multiple flights from New Zealand, to Australia, to Los Angeles, to Washington D.C. before boarding a Greyhound Bus to Richmond.

Skinner then showed up at the girl's home and began banging on the door with a brick, eventually throwing a landscaping stone through the home's glass door and shattering it.

At the time, the girl's mother was home with her two daughters. She fired two shots at Skinner hitting him in the neck and subduing him.

A knife, duct tape, and pepper spray were found on his person when he arrived at the family's home.

Skinner was originally arrested on federal charges including four charges of producing child pornography and one count of kidnapping a minor.

According to allegations in the indictment, Skinner knowingly used the Goochland minor to produce two videos of child pornography and two image files of child pornography. The indictment further alleged that Skinner confined the minor victim, and “attempted to seize, confine, and kidnap the minor victim for ransom or another reason.”

In February, Skinner pleaded not guilty to the charges and requested a trial by jury. His attorney requested additional time to prepare for trial.

The Judge granted the motion, and set a date for a five-day trial beginning September 16 inside the United States District Court Eastern District of Virginia in Richmond.

On September 19, prosecutors brought the case back before the grand jury seeking additional charges. The grand jury agreed and issued a superseding indictment, replacing the original 5 charges.

Skinner now faces 11 charges including:

9 counts of production of child pornography

1 count of kidnapping and attempted kidnapping of a minor

1 count of kidnapping and attempted kidnapping

Skinner is scheduled to appear for an arrangement on the Superseding indictment on October 2.