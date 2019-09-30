× Garcia sisters open Lolita’s in Carytown

RICHMOND, Va. — As they pondered concepts for their second restaurant, sisters Rosio and Karina Garcia knew one thing for certain: The venture bearing their mother’s nickname had to be bold in flavor and design.

“We knew that we didn’t want to do just another restaurant,” Rosio said. “It had to be something special because we were going to name it after our mother.”

After working through ideas and taking inspiration from several trips to Mexico, the siblings, who also own Little Mexico restaurant at the corner of South Harvie and West Cary streets, are preparing to debut Lolita’s at 2929 W. Cary St. in Carytown.

