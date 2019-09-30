× Henrico Police Lieutenant charged with DUI, refusing to take breathalyzer

GOOCHLAND, Va. — A Henrico Police lieutenant was charged with driving under the influence and refusing to take a breathalyzer test after being arrested in Goochland on Friday.

Police Lt. Russell Eugene Hockaday was pulled over by a Goochland Deputy while driving around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, September 27.

After failing a field sobriety test, Hockaday was being transported to the sheriff’s office when he complained of chest pains and was transported to Henrico Doctor’s Hospital.

He was subsequently released and charged.