Woman, dog rescued from burning building in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. — A woman and a dog were saved from a burning building in Petersburg Sunday evening.

Crews were called to the structure fire in the 100 block of S. Sycamore Street just before 8 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they rescued the woman and a dog, who were trapped on the third floor.

A photo from the scene shows a ladder on the side of the building extending to a window on the third floor.

The woman was transported to an area hospital. There was no word at last check on the extent of her injuries.

Officials said no other injuries were reported.

There is no word yet on what sparked the fire.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.