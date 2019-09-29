Thousands attend VA PrideFest on Brown’s Island: ‘It is OK to be who you are’

RICHMOND, Va. — Thousands of people attended the annual VA PrideFest on Brown’s Island Saturday afternoon.

Virginia Pride organizers said the event is the largest celebration of diversity for the gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender communities in the Commonwealth.

The free, family friendly event featured live performances, local food vendors and variety of activities, including Disney Drag, a lip sync battle and dance party.

Carrie Hartwell, who identified as an LGBTQ ally, said it was important for her to bring her young son to the event.

“There is so much hate and intolerance right now that I think teaching him to love unconditionally is really important,” Hartwell said. “It’s really important… for him to grow up in a world where all of our loved ones families are celebrated and recognized.”

Another woman WTVR CBS 6 interviewed brought her young daughter to the event because she wanted to attend.

The girl, who identified as bi, told her mother she was “happy” to see trans people when she attended the concerts.

“We were walking and I saw two ladies sitting together and they kissed,” she said.

Elisa Buffa said the festival is empowering.

“I’m amazed at how far we’ve come and what we’ve done,” Buffa said. “It’s amazing.”

But Buffa said attending for some can also be a lifesaver.

“There’s a lot of people that suffer who don’t understand it is OK to be who you are,” Buffa said. “I don’t want them to feel scared or worried. I want them to come to something like this and realize it’s normal.”

Drag queen Tara Misu said no other Richmond festival has as much energy as pride.

“Hello Channel 6. We’re here at pride looking good, feeling fierce… And we’re living our best life.”

The festival raises money for college scholarships for LGBTQ students in Virginia.