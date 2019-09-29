Man arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed bicyclist
Body found in Richmond woods
Second meth lab found in Chesterfield neighborhood

SUV slams into Virginia fire department, causes ‘extensive damage’

Posted 9:42 pm, September 29, 2019, by , Updated at 09:43PM, September 29, 2019

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — A driver is hospitalized after crashing into the Mineral Volunteer Fire Department Sunday evening.

Photos show a red SUV smashed through one of the rescue squad’s garage bays, ripping off that door and also damaging a second door.

Officials said the building has “extensive damage” and that some fire department and rescue squad equipment was damaged.

The driver of the car was transported to an area hospital, but no one else was injured, fire officials said.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.

Photo Gallery

Submit your photo
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.