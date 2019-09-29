SUV slams into Virginia fire department, causes ‘extensive damage’

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — A driver is hospitalized after crashing into the Mineral Volunteer Fire Department Sunday evening.

Photos show a red SUV smashed through one of the rescue squad’s garage bays, ripping off that door and also damaging a second door.

Officials said the building has “extensive damage” and that some fire department and rescue squad equipment was damaged.

The driver of the car was transported to an area hospital, but no one else was injured, fire officials said.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

