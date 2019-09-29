Parents, neighbors rally to support Richmond schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – A group of parents and neighbors committed to improving Richmond Public Schools hosted their second STAY Fest at Brewers Café in the city’s Manchester neighborhood Saturday.

Support Together Area Youth or STAY RVA aims to build a community of support for families who choose to keep their children in city schools.

While Saturday’s event was about laughing, a little jump rope, and connecting with new people -- school officials said efforts like this are critical to turning things around for Richmond students.

"We have a strategic plan that's a communities plan and it outlines the work we need to do together over the next five years to address all of the most pressing needs in our community," RPS Chief Engagement Officer Dr. Shadae Harris said.

RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras also attended this year's STAY Fest.

Click here if you would like to volunteer or earn more about STAY RVA.