High temperature record may get shattered this week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Even with cloud cover for the first part of the day, the temperature soared to 93 on Saturday, tying the record from 1954.

A cold front will drop temperatures on Monday, and it will be much less humid.

Lows Monday night into Tuesday morning will drop into the 50s and lower 60s.

On Tuesday, highs will jump a bit into the mid 80s across the metro.

Heat surges back into the area on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 90s.

The record high for Wednesday is 91, set in 1986. We have the potential to break that record by at least a few degrees.

A front will move in from the north on Thursday, but will likely stay far enough north to prevent any cooling. Highs will be in the lower 90s at least, but could surge higher if the front stays well north.

A stronger cold front will pass on Friday. This will bring much cooler weather for next weekend. Highs will be in the 70s and lows will be in the 40s to around 50.

