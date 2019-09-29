Man arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed bicyclist in Greensville County

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. –Authorities said a suspect has been arrested in a hit-and-run crash that left a cyclist dead early Saturday morning in rural Greensville County.

The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call just before 5:50 a.m. Saturday reporting a pedestrian and a bicycle lying in the ditch along the 1000 block of Slagle Lake Road.

“Upon arrival of the deputies, It appeared that the pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle and the vehicle had left scene,” Greensville County Sheriff W. T. Jarratt Jr. said.

The victim was identified as Henry Chet Boone of Greensville.

Sheriff Jarratt credited Dep. K. Hines, Dep. C. Edwards, First Sgt. R. Person, Trooper Mann and Sgt. Hernandez in the arrest. of 35-year-old Christopher Reed of Greensville.

Reed, who was charged with hit and run and involuntary manslaughter, is being held at the Southside Regional Jail under a $5000 secured bond.

“I commend the deputies and troopers for working jointly in order to start the process in closure for all involved,” Sheriff Jarratt said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Boone family as they deal with this tragedy.”

Officials said the joint investigation by state police and the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office at at 434 348 4200 or Virginia State Police at 804-553-3445.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.