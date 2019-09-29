🍻Win 4-pack of tickets to Richmond Oktoberfest

Don’t miss your chance to win a four-pack of tickets plus 60 food/beverage vouchers to Richmond Oktoberfest this Friday, Oct. 4 (6 p.m. – 11 p.m.) and Saturday, Oct. 5 (3 p.m. – midnight) in the Old Dominion Building at the Richmond Raceway Complex.

About Richmond Oktoberfest

Don’t miss the oldest and most authentically German Oktoberfest celebration. Started in 1969 by two local German clubs, the Gesangverein Virginia (Est. 1852) and the Deutscher Sportclub (Est. 1960), the original “Richmond Oktoberfest” has stood the test of time as a really great party, which also preserves our German heritage.

Entertainment: As always we will present a well balanced program which will feature the renowned Oktoberfest Party Band ”Die Lustigen Almdudler” from Syracuse, New York, the popular local Brass Band “The ACCA Sauerkrauts”, and the sensational Hirschjäger Bavarian Dancers. As usual the Entertainment will be rounded off with the traditional March of the regional German societies, the crowning of the Oktoberfest Queen, and the ever more popular Beer Stein Hoisting Contest.

Beer and Wine: As always we offer a great variety of German and domestic beers, and a selection of fine German wine. We also provide coffee, soft drinks and water.

Food: Our Kitchen personnel will serve the best authentic German dishes, such as Bratwurst, Knackwurst, Weisswurst, Roast Pork, and Chicken, as well as Sauerkraut and Red Cabbage. The Snack bar offers the well liked German snack call “Landjäger”, pretzels, authentic German Potato pan cakes, hot dogs, wieners and French fries.

Admission: $15 – Seniors 65 & older and active military $12 Advance purchase tickets $12; Children 15 & under Free. Friday night only: Two college students with student ID for the price of one.

