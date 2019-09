Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A driver was injured in a single-vehicle wreck in Chesterfield County Saturday evening.

Police were called to the 8200 block of Woodpecker Road.

Officials said the driver was medflighted to Chippenham Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

This is a developing story