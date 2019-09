× Body found in woods near Rosie’s Gaming Emporium

RICHMOND, VA — A death investigation is underway in Richmond after a body was found outside of Rosie’s Emporium on Midlothian Turnpike.

Police were called around 1:45 p.m. to the 6700 block of Midlothian Turnpike.

At the scene, police found the deceased man’s body. At this time, there is no foul play suspected and police are not searching for any suspects.