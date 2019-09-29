Man wounded in shooting near Northside community center

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating after a man was wounded in a shooting near a community center on Richmond’s Northside Sunday evening.

Officers were called to the 4900 block of Old Brook Road, not far from the Pine Camp Arts and Community Center, for a report of a shooting at 6:15 p.m.

“When police arrived, they located a male at this location suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” Lt. Anthony L. Jackson with Richmond Police said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

No additional details nor suspect description was available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.