Police ID 18-year-old killed in shooting
Win FREE trip to see Ellen Show in LA

Thomas Dale overcomes opponents and illness to beat Petersburg 33-24

Posted 12:13 am, September 28, 2019, by

Chester, Va. - Without their star running back and after battling a staph infection outbreak among their roster, the Thomas Dale Knights outlasted Petersburg 33-24 in another classic matchup between the two former Central District rivals.

In the absence of Chris Tyree, out with a high ankle sprain, DeAngelo Gray (17 carries, 90 yards, 2 TDs) and Jordan Branch (16 carries, 84 yards) led the Knights (3-1) offense to their second highest scoring output of the season.

Petersburg (2-2) was led by 176 total yards by quarterback Meziah Scott who scored once. The Crimson Wave also had kickoff and interception returns for scores.

The Knights had 18 different players and their athletic trainer battle staph infections over the past three weeks, but a letter from school officials assured parents the problem had been handled.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.