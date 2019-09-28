Win FREE trip to see Ellen Show in LA

Record highs possible this week

Posted 11:02 am, September 28, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front will bring cooler and less humid weather to the region late Sunday into Monday.  Highs Monday will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Lows Monday night will be in the 50s to lower 60s.

Another batch of hot and humid air will move back into the area mid-week with highs in the 90s.

The high temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday will be at record-levels.

A strong cold front passing Friday will bring cooler weather next weekend.  Highs are expected to be in the low to mid 70s.

