Powhatan gets come-from-behind 21-20 win over Clover Hill

Posted 12:29 am, September 28, 2019

Chesterfield, Va. - The Powhatan Indians had won two of their first three games without scoring a touchdown in their last two games. They scored just enough in Week 5 for a come from behind 21-20 win over Clover Hill.

KJ Patterson found Jaden Johnson for a third quarter score to put the Cavaliers (2-2) up 20-7. Indians quarterback Hans Rehme led the comeback with a 2 yard touchdown run following a fumbled Clover Hill punt and then he found Jayson Carroll on a four yard TD pass in the closing seconds for the win as they improve to 3-1

